The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group to Participate in The Benchmark Company 10th Annual Discovery Conference on December 2, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR) (FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, today announced that its management will participate in The Benchmark Company 10th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held virtually on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Link to Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/637553354

The Benchmark Company 10th Annual Discovery Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Available for One-on-One Meetings

Glimpse's management is scheduled to host several virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day of the conference. To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting, or for more information, please contact Vince Curatola - Director of Corporate Marketing Services at (414) 405-3326 or vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software and services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com.

