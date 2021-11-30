Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the related management discussion and analysis can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

On July 14, 2021, the Company announced closing of the second and final tranche of its private placement bringing the total size of the private placement to 36,750,000 Subscription Receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,837,500. The offering was subject to escrow release conditions that were satisfied on August 6, 2021. The proceeds will allow the company to continue to strategically position itself in the market and to fund key working capital needs.

On July 30, 2021 the Company completed its shares for debt transaction in which an aggregate $10,618,310 of outstanding indebtedness was settled for 212,366,210 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. The debt settlement marks a major milestone in the Company's capital and financial restructuring efforts.

On July 30, 2021, the Company entered into a two-year credit agreement with Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership and Evergreen Gap Debt GP Inc for a new credit facility of $10,000,000. The new credit facility positions the Company to continue to originate new loans and respond to demand from businesses for funding.

On July 30, 2021 the Company entered into a Standstill Agreement for existing debt obligations with its secured lenders. The Agreement subject to certain terms and conditions provides that the secured lenders will not initiate any enforcement action on existing defaults during the standstill period ending on August 1, 2023.

The Company attained positive earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $1.47 million in comparison to -$0.51 million during the same period in prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the Company attained positive earnings of $1.34 million in comparison to -$7.74 million during the same period in prior year.

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

Further Information

For further information regarding Lendified, please contact:

Eoghan Bergin, Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-844-451-3594

eoghan.bergin@lendified.com

