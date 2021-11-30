EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Reinet Investments S.C.A. Interim Report at 30 September 2021 available on reinet.com



30-Nov-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that the interim report for the year ended 30 September 2021 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html.

The interim report reflects the information included in the Company's interim results announcement for the period ended 30 September 2021, which was issued on 17 November 2021.



Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com