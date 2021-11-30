- (PLX AI) - Adevinta targets average annual revenue growth in Core Markets of approximately 15%, driven by growth in Motors and Real Estate verticals and strong ramp up of transactional services in consumer goods, while we expect to preserve advertising revenues.
- • Targeted EBITDA margins of c.40-45%, driven by further operating leverage in each revenue stream
- • Medium-term Net Debt / EBITDA target of 2x - 3x
- • Expected €130m run rate EBITDA impact from synergies by year 2024, in line with original target
- • Primary use of cash will be investing for growth and deleveraging the balance sheet, with cash in excess to capture value accretive inorganic growth opportunities or return cash to shareholders
