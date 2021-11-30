Increased Number of Shares and Votes in Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 November 2021 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 278,697,215, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 582,496,103.

The increase is due to the new issue of 853,550 reclassifiable, sub-ordinated, incentive shares of classes C 2021 and D 2021, which, in accordance with the resolutions by the Extraordinary General Meeting in October 2021, have been transferred to participants in Kinnevik's 2021 long-term share incentive plan. During November Kinnevik also has also redeemed 76,900 reclassifiable, sub-ordinated incentive shares held by former participants in Kinnevik's long-term share incentive plans resolved by the 2019 and 2020 Annual General Meetings, respectively.

As of 30 November 2021, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and ten classes of incentive shares as follows:

33,755,432 ordinary shares of class A with ten votes each and 242,153,584 ordinary shares of class B with one vote each, and

297,258 incentive shares of class G 2018, 39,158 incentive shares of class D 2019, 113,292 incentive shares of class E 2019, 113,292 incentive shares of class F 2019, 379,312 incentive shares of class G 2019, 53,242 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 309,480 incentive shares of class C2 2020, 629,615 incentive shares of class D 2020, 426,775 incentive shares of class C 2021, and 426.775 incentice shares of class D 2021 with one vote each (of which Kinnevik holds 9,975 incentive shares of class C 2021 and 9,975 incentive shares of class D 2021 in treasury).

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CET on 30 November 2021.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46

