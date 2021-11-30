

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calise & Sons Bakery, Inc. is recalling certain Golden Flax Scala Bread for the possible presence of sesame seeds, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The company said it produced Italian Scala Bread, i.e., Italian bread w/Sesame Seeds, on November 23, and by error packaged those in a bag that says Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread. The packages have UPC of 0 7519902816 6, and a white plastic clip closure with a sell by date of 12-06 and Julian date of 327.



A total of 689 packages were produced that went out to markets in RI, MA, NH and CT.



The company said it is working to retrieve all products, and pulled off products not yet distributed. There are approximately 100 packages that are unaccounted for.



Calise & Sons urged the consumers with a known allergy to sesame seeds to consult with their physician immediately.



In similar recalls, San Jose, California -based Demaiz Inc., doing business as Mex-tamale Foods, in late October called back around 20,759 pounds of pork and beef tamales that contains undeclared sesame seeds.



