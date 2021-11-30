Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Launches New Variety Pack into Canada's Largest Club Stores, Increasing Product Range and Revenue Potential Significantly

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen smoothie pucks, is pleased to announce that it is launching a new variety pack SKU into the Eastern Regional (the "Region") club stores within Ontario, Quebec and Canada's Maritime provinces, commencing immediately.

Blender Bites has curated a new variety pack SKU for the club stores which is comprised of Blender's Power Berry and Green D-tox flavours. Since launching its mixed SKU variety pack of it Green-D-tox and vita-smoothie innovation into the region's club stores in October, the Company has effectively doubled the total number of club stores in which its smoothie innovation is available, capturing sixty percent (60%) of club store locations. The Company has received early reorders to replenish supply and is now expanding its product offerings, increasing potential sale revenues and product range.

Historical sales figures of the Company reveal that Power Berry is Blender Bites' best-selling flavour across all retail distribution partners. The launch of a new variety pack across the Region's club stores, that includes this consumer-favourite flavour, is considered, by the Company, to be indication that brand identification and demand for the Company's entire product line is increasing. The inclusion of Blender's popular Power Berry SKU into the mix of varieties offered through the club stores channels has the potential to contribute significantly to the Company's revenue generation going forward.

"The launch of our new Power Berry and Green D-tox variety pack into Canadian club stores is a tremendous win for the Company as the Power Berry pucks are currently the best-selling SKU. I am confident that it will be well received by consumers who are already enjoying our other varieties and will bring new consumers into the 'Blender Bites' fold'," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO and Founder. "The Company will continue to put innovation at the top of the priority list, further developing first to market innovation which sets us apart from the competition."

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

