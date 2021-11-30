DNA Payments Group (the Group), one of the largest independent, vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU, is delighted to welcome Lloyd Hutchinson as the Group's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Andras Mecser as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005485/en/

Andras Mecser, CFO at DNA Payments. Image credit: DNA Payments

A graduate of the University of York, Lloyd has held senior commercial leadership roles at Ebury and Airwallex, as UK IRE Managing Director and laterally as Head of EMEA. With a track record of successfully building and scaling fintech businesses, Lloyd's appointment will drive the company's strategic aims of achieving organic and structural growth.

Lloyd Hutchinson said: "I am delighted to be joining DNA at such an exciting time. As an integrated omnichannel payment provider, we enable our partners and merchants alike to grow and optimise their revenue base seamlessly against the backdrop of an ever-changing marketplace. As we tackle legacy incumbent players, we're establishing ourselves as a dominant force in the UK. Looking ahead, I will support the company's strategic growth programme, which focuses on expansion through strategic acquisition, moving into new geographical areas and driving our organic engines."

Andras joins DNA Payments Group with more than 17 years of experience in the financial services sector. He will be responsible for driving the Group's growth strategy, value creation, transformation, finance, and operational excellence, based at the company's London office.

Andras, who has an MBA from London Business School and an MA from the Corvinus University of Budapest, joins DNA Payments Group from Zepz (formally WorldRemit). At Zepz, he served as Group CFO overseeing finance, treasury, legal and compliance, and serving on the UK board. Before joining Zepz, he was the CFO at Ebury, working across multiple functions, and he worked at McKinsey for several years.

Andras Mecser commented: "The Group is at an inflection point of growth. I'm looking forward to proactively helping drive the strategy and pragmatic execution as we progress and expand, as part of a team that has made huge progress in building an integrated, omnichannel solution."

Arif Babayev, Co-Founder of DNA Payments Group, added: "Our appointment of Lloyd and Andras cements our commitment to the development and growth of the Group. We're confident they both have the leadership qualities required to deliver our ambitious plans as a market leader in the UK and European Payments Solutions markets.

"We are confident that Lloyd and Andras will help us set and achieve these targets for increasing our ever-growing market-share. We wish them all the best as we advance."

---ENDS---

About DNA Payments Group

DNA Payments Limited, founded by Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, is one of the largest independent, fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU.

It includes Optomany, which services large corporates and medium-sized businesses; 123 Send Limited and Active Payments, which provide services to SME customers. DNA Payments is also one of the largest providers of PaaS and SaaS services to multinational Acquirers and Banks.

DNA Payments currently services 50,000 merchants across the UK and EU, with over £800 million processed monthly; 25 million transactions monthly; and over 70,000 POS terminals in use worldwide.

With headquarters in London and operational hubs in Kent, Cheshire and Oxford, DNA Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.

DNA Payments recently raised 100 million GBP financing from UK based Private Equity firm Alchemy Partners.

If you would like to receive more information about us and our services, please get in touch with us at: john.morrison@dnapayments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005485/en/

Contacts:

John Morrison

john.morrison@dnapayments.com