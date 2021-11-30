A Shanxi-based clean energy company has asked for 200 hectares so it can construct 50 MW of power generation projects.Chinese developer Guopu Renewable Energy Technology has come up with an investment proposal to set up 50 MW of renewables generation capacity in Bangladesh. Shanxi province-based Guopu has told the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority it will invest $50 million in ground-mounted solar and wind projects if the government frees up 200 acres of land and water. Rongxia Cheng, CEO of the developer, highlighted scarcity of land as a hurdle to clean power in the nation as part ...

