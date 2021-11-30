Delivering Global Custody and Depositary Services to ETF Specialists Serving Family Offices, High Net Worth and Retail Investors

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been appointed by Omba Investments Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicle (ICAV) to provide global custody, depositary and associated services for its new Ireland-domiciled Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) umbrella fund.

The planned US$100 million Omba Investments ICAV (Omba) umbrella fund will launch with two new UCITS funds, the Omba Global Thematic Fund and Omba Global Equity Fund.

Thereafter, and post Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) merger approval, the umbrella will also incorporate the existing Omba Moderate Risk Global Allocation Fund. This iscurrently a sub-fund on the Prescient Global Funds ICAV multi-manager platform, for which Northern Trust also provides custody and depositary services.

David Pierson, director of Omba, commented:"As we work to provide investors with low-cost diversified exposure to different asset classes, countries, sectors and currencies, we require an asset servicing provider with specialist Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) servicing capabilities to support our international investor base. Northern Trust has the scale, capabilities and technology to support the smooth operation of the fund and help our team meet its objectives."

The Omba Global Thematic Fund is an actively-managed equity strategy that invests in a diversified set of equity themes through ETFs and single stocks. The Omba Global Equity Fund is a subset of equity positions in the moderate risk fund, providing investors with a diversified global equity strategy utilising country, sectoral, thematic and factor ETFs.

Omba is supported by Prescient Fund Services (Ireland) Limited as its ICAV's management company. Hayden Reinders, head of business development and client management at Prescient Fund Services (Ireland) Limited said: Prescient is proud to be associated with Omba for its new Irish ICAV. We are excited to partner with Omba as they launch their platform and with the prospect of sub-funds in the pipeline, look forward to supporting them on their growth journey."

Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services, EMEA, at Northern Trust, said: "Northern Trust's 20-year history of servicing European ETFs makes us well-placed to support the strategies of clients such as Omba while delivering the accurate reporting and safekeeping services required for day-to-day fund operations. We congratulate the Omba team on this expansion of their business."

Northern Trust's Global Fund Services business provides services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and capital market revenue enhancement solutions to global investment managers supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About OMBA Advisory Investments Ltd

Omba advises and manages money for Family Offices and High Net Worth clients and are the Investment Manager to a range of UCITS funds. The firm is an ETF specialist and builds and manages globally diverse, low-cost portfolios of ETFs which are robustly managed through a transparent process to deliver value and manage costs effectively for investors. Omba launched its first Irish UCITS fund in 2019 and along with the firm winning the prestigious PAM Awards Emerging Manager 2020, Director Mark Perchtold was named one of the Private Asset Manager's 50 most influential in wealth management in 2021 (Source: PAM Insight, 25 January 2021).

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

