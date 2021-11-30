Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Gridiron BioNutrients (OTCQB: GMVP), today announced the Company completed a $4 million Series B-1 financing. The financing included equal participation from Lincoln Park Capital Funds, LLC ("LPC") and L1 Capital Opportunities Master Fund Ltd. ("L1"). Tim Orr, Interim CFO stated, "We are excited to receive this institutional investment from both LPC and L1; the funding will directly support the commercialization and expansion of the global operational footprint of Mioxal, a patented pharmaceutical drug that provides physicians a therapeutic tool to treat Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Mioxal is currently approved in seven (7) European Countries and is currently in the process of approval in the United States and Columbia."

"This investment will not only allow the Company to accelerate the global commercialization of Mioxal, it also gives us the support to implement Phase I Studies for five (5) pharmaceutical therapies (patent pending) that will have the ability to treat depression, epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction and dermatological disorders," said Jeffrey Kraws, CEO, Gridiron BioNutrients.

About Gridiron BioNutrients

Gridiron is in the CBD space with and has had a focused on the development and commercialization of high-quality innovative CBD products within the health and wellness marketplace. Gridiron strives to formulate and design products that maximize the human body's potential enabling individuals to heal faster, train longer and recover quicker.

