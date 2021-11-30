Multi-Year Partnership Covering Endpoint to Cloud Security Emphasizes Global Demand for Innovative, Predictive Solutions as Cloud Deployments Rapidly Ramped During Pandemic

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that it has been selected by Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric attack protection, to help develop its next-generation cyber security platform and services. Deployed by large enterprises, governments, and major cloud providers worldwide, Cybereason's future-ready attack protection spans across endpoints, the enterprise, the cloud, and everywhere the defenders battle cyber criminals. The collaboration will draw on GlobalLogic's broad and deep expertise in security and data management software across devices through to the cloud, including the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

The program is one of the largest won by GlobalLogic in this field to date. It requires quickly scaling to hundreds of specialized engineers supporting Cybereason's development roadmap over the next year. This program scope highlights the market's need for stronger, better cybersecurity as cloud use, network expansions and other technology usage continued their upward trend and surged during the pandemic.

"Cyber threats have become considerably more frequent and sophisticated in recent years. We've become dangerously more vulnerable in areas traditional security solutions could not adequately protect-the network and the cloud," said Rajaram Radhakrishnan, CRO, GlobalLogic. "Having operated in the cybersecurity space for more than a decade, GlobalLogic has become adept at successfully responding to complex requirements. Cybereason is a premier example of a crucial innovator building disruptive defense solutions, redefining what government-grade protection can be. We are honored to now be a part of their team."

Cybereason delivers the most comprehensive protection available on the market today, analyzing more than 23 trillion security-related events per week-five times the volume of any other market solution. Using its patented Malicious Operations (MalOps) engine, Cybereason reveals the full attack story across every device, user identity, application, and cloud deployment. One of Cybereason's key solutions delivering this capability is the company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution-a unified detection and response tool that thwarts malicious operations across the entire IT stack. XDR is one of the several advanced technologies that GlobalLogic's team will help Cybereason develop and enhance through the partnership.

"Cybereason' operation-centric security approach is helping defenders combat sophisticated and persistent threats to their organizations. While other companies have security analysts chasing alerts without offering valuable insight, Cybereason helps organizations around the world leverage our award-winning technology each day to outthink and outpace attackers," said Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer, Cybereason. "GlobalLogic's track record along with its responsiveness and collaborative approach to R&D stood out as major factors in finalizing our partnership. Together, we will deliver next-gen cyber defense solutions that will help technology users better control their sensitive data and operations-no matter where they reside."

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

About Cybereason

Cybereason (www.cybereason.com) is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.

