EQ Inc.: EQ Works Extends Multi-Year Engagement with Leading Canadian University with Contract Valued at up to $5.5 Million

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or "EQ"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software is pleased to announce that a leading Canadian University has extended its partnership with EQ for a sixth consecutive term. The success of EQ's deliverables to date had them awarded with a new contract for digital marketing services valued at up to $5.5M for an initial 36-month term, starting fall 2021, with two optional 24-month renewals.

EQ has already successfully run multiple data-driven, targeted media campaigns for the University that support student recruitment. EQ's efforts over the most recent term of the engagement (September 2020 - August 2021) have generated high-quality leads and applications that have converted to enrolled and registered students. Highlights include 55 priority programs promoted across 18 countries and 70,000 applications of which 40,000 were for specific priority programs. The results led to the University having actionable data to identify and target the most sought-after students both domestically and internationally.

"EQ consistently delivers solutions that ensure we attract the best students in the world, for a variety of our programs" said the University's Manager of Digital Marketing. "Combining enhanced data, media targeting and advanced analytics to track the student journey throughout the recruitment channels, has resulted in better performance every year."

Creating a fully closed loop attribution program, EQ is able to deliver candidate tracking from prospect all the way to offer acceptance. Currently, the University is the only known institution to secure and leverage this data in this innovative manner. The leveraging of this highly detailed geospatial data and integrating it into their existing CRM allows for the University to remain a leader in the highly competitive global recruitment space.

"We are very pleased with the results that we have generated for the University and are extremely appreciative of the confidence they have placed in us for this essential role of recruitment" said Tom Wainas, VP Client Success EQ Works. "Our data and machine learning capabilities are able to pick up signals for the best candidates that we can then target through a variety of platforms."

ABOUT EQ WORKS

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

