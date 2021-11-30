Music is the New Yoga: How Musicians Playground is Redefining Wellness in the Post-Pandemic World

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / The last couple of years have been challenging ones for Bostonians, as well as for those around the nation. Isolation, pandemic-related fears of uncertainty and health, postponement of events, and social stressors have made an impact.

According to the American Psychological Association, the implications of the pandemic, from depression to anxiety and stress, will have long-term physical and mental health implications. As the pandemic reaches what some argue is a turning point, Bostonians move forward with a renewed focus on physical, emotional, and spiritual health and well-being.

This quarter, Musicians Playground , Boston's #1 club for music lovers, discusses the healing power of music and its profound positive impact on health and well-being.

The Healing Power of Music

Music has been called the 'universal language' and 'great healer,' being made and enjoyed by virtually all cultures across time. Even Hippocrates, the proverbial 'father of medicine,' believed that music is deeply intertwined with healing.

Since that time, science has explored this potential connection, revealing that music can have a profound positive effect on everything from cognitive function, depression, and anxiety, to boosting the immune system, reducing perceived pain, and even healing faster.

According to the American Music Therapy Association, music is being used in targeted treatments for brain disorders, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, declined cognitive function, and cancer treatments.

It is also widely employed outside of clinical settings to improve mood, stave off fatigue, motivate, get the creative juices flowing, connect with the spiritual self, calm and relax, and more.

Musicians Playground: A Redefining Approach to Wellness

Touted as the leading club for music lovers in Boston, Musicians Playground is helping its members to connect with, engage and fall in love with music, all while finding their community and bettering themselves.

The club believes that music should be empowering, healing, fun, creative, and transformational. Taking a stance that music can enrich and improve the quality of life for everyone, the organization offers a wide range of programming focused on member success, wellness, confidence, friendships, and empowering them to be their best self. At Musicians Playground, the goal is to create a safe space for music hobbyists to play in a safe, judgment-free environment. This can be felt in their individual class offerings, and even more so in their corporate and group programming.

In their post-pandemic grand reopening, Musicians Playground is aiming to bring corporate teams back together through the therapeutic power of music. Fun and personalized group tasks are a unique way to flip the office paradigm on its head and see the creative strengths of your teammates like never before.

Access to Talented and Dedicated Coaches

Hand-picked and meticulously vetted, Musicians Playground coaches are accomplished, charismatic, and committed to helping their students achieve their goals in a fun and rewarding way.

Access to Unlimited Classes

Each month members are treated to more than 40-plus complimentary group classes spanning a wide range of musical instruments and wellness. Class schedules are diverse and ideal for newbies and experienced musicians alike, making them ideal for both community and comradery, as well as learning and being challenged.

Examples of Classes Include:

Piano

Voice

Guitar

Wellness

And more…

Community Events

After a year or two of isolation, Musicians Playground is committed to its vision of community, bringing lovers of music together for:

Concerts

Game nights

Happy hour performances

Yoga with live music

And more…

Unlimited Studio Time & Modern Amenities

Members can take advantage of unlimited studio time for practicing and honing their skills. While the modern workspace is a robust and creative space full of amenities such as free Wi-Fi and coffee.

Premium Instruments and Innovative Technology

Members can experience, practice, and enjoy the use of a wide range of premium instruments, as well as innovative technology to enhance the experience and help them get the most from their time practicing.

About Musicians Playground

Conveniently located in the heart of Boston at 33 West Street Floor 5, Boston, MA, Musicians Playground is Boston's number one club for music lovers, where members can create, collaborate and connect with like-minded individuals.

As a 'gym for musicians', membership provides individuals with a broad range of services and resources ranging from 40+ group music classes to 1-on-1 instruction, unlimited studio time, use of premium instruments, access to community events, and more.

Those interested in learning more about membership or booking a class are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 617-615-7663.

