Degreed named as a Core Challenger in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success

The new position reflects Degreed's continued investment in its product features, market potential, and leadership strength

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed, the workforce upskilling platform, has been named as a Core Challenger in the Fosway 2021 9-Grid for Talent & People Success. The new positioning, up from Potential Challenger in 2020, reflects the strength and differentiation of the Degreed offering for Talent and People Success leaders, namely the introduction of its experiential learning and opportunities features.



Organizations have increasingly realized the importance of retaining their talent and readying them for future needs. In response to this, Degreed developed its opportunity marketplace product, bringing experiential learning and internal mobility to learning to help people apply and stretch new skills through temporary projects and roles, mentoring and volunteering, and stretch assignments.

Participants in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success are rated based on their solution's potential, performance and customer advocacy, market presence, total cost of ownership, and future trajectory (in relation to market trends).

David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group, said: "Skills have become a very immediate as well as strategic challenge for organisations as they adapt to the post-pandemic working environment. Degreed has progressed its position in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success by innovating its products to enable customers to accelerate their skills development and encourage talent mobility by growing talent from within."

Todd Tauber, SVP Strategy at Degreed, said: "Degreed's position as a Core Challenger validates the continued investment we are making in our features to ensure every worker can remain employable amidst uncertainty. Degreed users benefit from learning in the flow of work, opportunities to stretch their skills, and a consistent way to track all forms of development. We are grateful that Fosway's rigorous assessment of Degreed's performance, potential, and presence, shows the power of our strategy and differentiation."

