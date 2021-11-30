Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Delivers on Expansion Plans into Indiana

Announcing onboarding of patients with Anew Home Health, delivering on its Maxwell Telecare plans

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX, a leading Virtual Care platform in North America, strengthens its partnership with Maxwell Telecare delivering on the its plan to deploy at Anew Home Health in Indiana. After a period of training and onboarding with its staff, Maxwell Telecare client, Anew Home Health begins to deploy Cloud DX's Connected HealthTM to patients, for reimbursed Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). This latest traction follows previously successful client RPM deployments at Northwest Pulmonary , Meadowbrook Care Center , Homecare Associates (HCA) , and The Landings of Minnetonka, IL .

Dr. Andrew Rosenson, Founder and CEO of Maxwell, states: "Maxwell Telecare is embedding a first line of connected intelligence right into each of our facilities. Cloud DX is vital for diagnostics, providing our medical staff and physicians with the information they need make better care decisions quickly." As Maxwell Telecare prevents up to 80% of re-hospitalizations through its on-site doctors and onsite staffer, in turn building better patient outcomes. Dr. Rosenson continued, "By preventing patients from returning to hospital post-acute care facilities, providers can realize a 9.4X annual return on investment."1

"As we successfully execute on each deployment, we look forward to supporting more patients served by Maxwell. Adding Connected Health, Maxwell has supported its patients by providing tools to improve diagnostic decision making, improve patient outcomes, all while creating efficiencies and savings," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX. "Patients are monitored with an ease of care escalation, in turn less emergent care visits or hospital admissions, enabling longer and better care at home, where they're comfortable, and now - cared for."

Cloud DX's upcoming investor meeting is set for noon on December 8, 2021. You can register here . Leadership will discuss Virtual Care as a Platform and associate revenue streams.

1Return on investment calculations are based upon Maxwell Telecare internal financial estimates. About Cloud DX Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

