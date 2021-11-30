SNM Global Holdings: SNM Global (SNMN) Announces HempHUB Granted Trademark Status

Hemp Portal Coming soon

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / SNM Global Holdings (OTC PINK:SNMN), a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, media and film with a focus on purchasing and developing properties and businesses that can be primarily operated and disseminated in a remote capacity, acting as a hedge against future potential communal disruptions and unforeseen social calamities, announces today that its partner, HempHUB, has gotten a key trademark for the company.

HempHUB has now been granted publication status for its name: "HempHUB" from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

"We're very excited about the milestone. It has been several months since we filed in preparation for everything that is coming. The company is launching its new website within the next few weeks as well, which will begin to show where we are headed," said David Atkins, HempHUB CEO.

SNMN has partnered with HempHUB on a 50/50 basis and is looking for this company to be one of its standout performers in the years to come. The software company that has been engaged to build out the platform is one of the best in the business. More to come on that in the weeks to come.

HempHUB is a single, comprehensive, industry-wide, community-focused platform. HempHUB will allow consumers to readily access producers directly for their hemp and CBD product needs, access to education, product reviews and a question-and-answer forum with industry experts. HempHUB will also allow producers and hemp product companies to enter the world of mobile applications without the time commitment, significant costs and potential isolation of a specialized mobile application. Producers will be able to easily communicate with new and existing customers.

As an award-winning production company SNM Global feels that they can bring added value to this enterprise, making HempHUB the "go-to" app for consumers seeking to compare brands, locate products, and find the latest sources of information on hemp and everything in between.

"The potential for HempHUB is truly amazing. The development team we have hired is top-notch and we fully intend to be the leader in the space!" said Troy Lowman, CEO of SNMN.

About SNM Global Holdings:

SNM Global Holdings is a multi-media production company investing in and acquiring its own inventory of wholly owned media along with tech investments in cannabis and crypto art. The company is diversified and will continue to grow its inventory of assets within areas that align with tech and media and can be completely operated in a remote capacity to hedge future economic uncertainty due to the changing world in which we live.

