Hilbert Group Publishes Interim Report for Q3 and The First Nine Months of 2021

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)

The third quarter

Revenue amounted to kSEK 832.9 (-)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled kSEK -2,936.1 (-102.2)

EBIT was affected by non-recurring expenses related to preparations for the Listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in October 2021 amounting to approximately kSEK 1,700.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to kSEK -3,504 (-111)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.14 (-0.10)

Year to date January - September

Revenue amounted to kSEK 3,492.2 (-)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled kSEK -912.7 (-460.6)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to kSEK -2,218 (-550)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.46)

Highlights from the CEO's address

During Q3, Hilbert Group took several important steps towards our vision "To be a world-class digital asset investment firm".

Living up to our vision means serving a large number of (institutional) clients on the asset management side. It also means frequently participating in the largest seed funding rounds in terms of equity investments. Furthermore, it means being a premier source of high-quality data and analyses. Currently, and in the near future, we will be focusing on the first and last pieces of that statement - i.e. we will focus on expanding the Asset Management vertical and the Data & Analytics vertical.

Acquiring the COIN360 majority stake

In July, Hilbert Group became the majority owner of COIN360, with 60 % of the shares. Its current four million+ visits per month serve as a strong foundation for our Data & Analysis vertical.

Our three main objectives for COIN360 are:

To develop COIN360 into the world's leading website for investors and people interested in the market aspects of cryptocurrencies - to become the "Bloomberg of Digital Assets".

To generate solid revenue streams in terms of advertisements and subscription services.

To use COIN360 to market Hilbert Group as an investment company, including funnelling potential customers to our asset management products.

Joining forces with HAYVN

On November 17, Hilbert Group acquired a 2.7% stake in HAYVN, a global investment bank specializing in digital assets. The main reasons for the acquisition are:

HAYVN currently offers OTC trading and custody of digital assets to their customers. We see a strong growth in the interest in digital currencies in the Middle East, with relatively few players. Operators such as HAYVN will have a distinct early mover advantage.

It helps us build a hub/platform in a region where we were previously not established and where a lot of capital is available for crypto investments. Hilbert Group will assist HAYVN in expanding their asset management branch and cooperate on product development. This will enable us to market our fund products via their platform, either directly or indirectly.

Listing on Nasdaq First North

Hilbert Group had reached a stage that made the benefits of listing a natural next step in the Company's development. Hilbert Group was approved for listing on Nasdaq First North, with trading commencing on October 27.

