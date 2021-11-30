A1 Group, Inc.: A1 Group Inc. - Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / A1 Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AWON), a Nevada corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") is now working on its marketing materials and web site, social media presence, and final business structure.

The Company in conjunction with Ian Dixon is in the final stages of the Hunter series prototype of a fully electric, off-road vehicle ("UTV") and if allowed in certain states an on-road vehicle combination which is tentatively to be named Hunter Series 1.

The Company is also in final preparation of its share offering ("PPM") to raise $2.5m USD utilizing preferred shares of the company to bring in capital to grow the company. The Company's proposed PPM will limited solely to accredited investors under the Regulation D, Rule 506(c) exemption to launch the company into a small manufacturing position and import various electric vehicles produced by overseas manufacturers. The company intends to follow all the rules set for by the SEC and State requirements and file the N9 and Form D appropriately.

The Hunter Series 1 will be equipped with the following material design specifications (currently under final development stage design):

Solar panels for continuous charging. On board generator, 2KW for emergency charging Lithium power packs. Charging port 110 and 220 outlet port (Power Cell) External invertor to run a small house (16KW) during power outages.

We will be launching a new website with video of the unit in the coming weeks. Quote "This is the first of its kind says Ina Dixon and with correct funding, it will only get better in design and functionality".

Presently the solar panels are mounted above the shell of the vehicle, this is for testing purposes of different wattage panels in the beta test phase of charging recovery time to recharge the batteries sitting purely in good sunlight. The future production models will have flexible solar panels build into the shell of the vehicle. The UTV has all three-redundancy system, plug in 110v house charge, solar charging for hunters/military deployment, no need for Fossil fuel, and in case a quicker charge is needed an onboard generator.

The Company believes that the Hunter Series 1 may become the industry standard and the next generation in recreational vehicles, and superior transportation on rough country road found in various parts of the developing world, military application where limited noise is needed on deployment and no fuel support is needed, so more carrying space for equipment Ian Dixon quoted "Ford is ramping up for the future, for just announce a 4-billion-dollar investment into the EV industry here in America. Our Hunter Series is perfect timing or the recreational market".

The company upon significant funding to send a representative overseas to finalize negotiations with the manufacturers of alternative electric vehicles. Large companies such as Ford are investing billions into battery production and technology see link below as our source of information.

Another goal besides manufacturing the Hunter Series 1 is to use our expertise and knowledge upon funding is to negotiate with an overseas manufacturer to bring new and exciting electric vehicles to the USA market, this will eventually allow branding over all segments of the industry off road and standard affordable electric cars.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/27/ford-battery-supplier-to-spend-11point4-billion-to-build-new-us-plants.html?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=news_tab&utm_content=curated

Contact:

Ian Dixon

awonglobal@zohomail.com

Tel: 702 888 5825 (Text Preferred)

We will contact you within 24hrs

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on OTCmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: A1 Group, Inc.

