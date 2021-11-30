WESTPAY AB: KICKS CHOSES WESTPAY AS PROVIDER OF PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Westpay has today signed an agreement with Kicks regarding payment solutions in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. The solution enables card payments as well as Swish, Vipps, Mobile Pay, and other alternative payment methods. The value of the initial order amounts close to SEK 4 million during the coming three years.

- Kicks is a solid and well-known brand in the Nordics. The customer experience is a key element in their success. Westpay and our solutions enable all the features and solutions they need to level up their overall offering. They made an accurate and relevant assessment and knew that their payment solution was required to support them in their ongoing business today as well as tomorrow. Now, they have a future-proof solution that they can rely on in their future journey, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.





KICKS is the Nordic region's leading beauty chain and offers a holistic concept in makeup, fragrance, skin care and hair care. With experts in 250 stores in Sweden, Norway and Finland, KICKS offers personal and inspiring beauty services and around 25,000 products from 300 brands.

