DJ BILENDI: Bilendi announces the completion of the the acquisition of the respondi group

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi announces the completion of the the acquisition of the respondi group 30-Nov-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bilendi announces the completion of the the acquisition of the respondi group

Paris, November 30, 2021 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the completion of the acquisition of the respondi Group following the fulfilment of the customary closing conditions.

With this strategic move, Bilendi takes a significant step forward in its development and further strengthens its position in the top three European markets: Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Founded in 2005 in Cologne, Germany, respondi is a European player dedicated to data collection for market research in Europe. With a team of 80, the company is located in three countries: Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Respondi expects to generate revenues of EUR15 million (+17%) and EBIT of EUR1 million in 2021.

Following the acquisition of respondi, Bilendi will succeed in its target to achieve annual revenues of EUR50 million by 2023, on a pro forma basis[1].

Bilendi will continue to pursue its development strategy combining organic growth and acquisitions.

About Bilendi

At a time when the amounts, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicentre of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Morocco. The group also has business activities in Austria and Norway. In 2020, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 34.1 million. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code. ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO Tel: 01 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com ACTIFIN Analyst & Investor Relations Press Relations Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot Isabelle Dray nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr idray@actifin.fr Tel: 01 56 88 11 18 Tel: 01 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] As if the acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi_CP_Closing_Respondi_Vdef_EN

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 1253064 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1253064 30-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253064&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2021 11:50 ET (16:50 GMT)