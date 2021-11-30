Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD76 ISIN: FR0004174233 Ticker-Symbol: 830 
München
30.11.21
09:35 Uhr
20,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,85020,30018:43
Dow Jones News
30.11.2021 | 18:22
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BILENDI: Bilendi announces the completion of the the acquisition of the respondi group

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi announces the completion of the the acquisition of the respondi group

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi announces the completion of the the acquisition of the respondi group 30-Nov-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bilendi announces the completion of the the acquisition of the respondi group

Paris, November 30, 2021 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the completion of the acquisition of the respondi Group following the fulfilment of the customary closing conditions.

With this strategic move, Bilendi takes a significant step forward in its development and further strengthens its position in the top three European markets: Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Founded in 2005 in Cologne, Germany, respondi is a European player dedicated to data collection for market research in Europe. With a team of 80, the company is located in three countries: Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Respondi expects to generate revenues of EUR15 million (+17%) and EBIT of EUR1 million in 2021.

Following the acquisition of respondi, Bilendi will succeed in its target to achieve annual revenues of EUR50 million by 2023, on a pro forma basis[1].

Bilendi will continue to pursue its development strategy combining organic growth and acquisitions.

About Bilendi

At a time when the amounts, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicentre of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Morocco. The group also has business activities in Austria and Norway. In 2020, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 34.1 million. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code. ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts 

BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO 
Tel: 01 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
ACTIFIN 
Analyst & Investor Relations   Press Relations 
Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot Isabelle Dray 
nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr    idray@actifin.fr 
Tel: 01 56 88 11 18       Tel: 01 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] As if the acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi_CP_Closing_Respondi_Vdef_EN 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   1253064 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1253064 30-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253064&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2021 11:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

BILENDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.