DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
CPI Property Group
Luxembourg, 30 November 2021
"The third quarter of 2021 was positive for CPIPG by every measure," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "The income, scale and value of our property portfolio continued to grow; our leadership position in Central European real estate has been further solidified through consistently strong performance."
Highlights for the third quarter of 2021 include:
- CPIPG's property portfolio rose to €11.9 billion (up 15% versus 2020) as the Group completed €656 million of acquisitions and benefited from a €879 million increase in fair value mainly relating to offices in Berlin and Warsaw, along with landbank and residential in the Czech Republic and also factoring in recent acquisitions in Italy at sharp discounts to fair value.
- Total assets reached €13.3 billion (up 13% versus 2020), driven by increases to the property portfolio, offset by a slight reduction in cash and cash equivalents.
- Net rental income increased to €265 million (up 6% versus Q3 2020) and consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose to €272 million (up 6% versus Q3 2020) due to the contribution from recent acquisitions and developments, broadly stable occupancy at 93.3%, limited COVID-19 rent discounts and 2.6% like-for-like growth in gross rental income.
- Because of a strong increase in bookings, the hotel segment reported net income of €10 million.
- Net business income (up 9% versus Q3 2020 to €282 million) and FFO (up 20% versus Q3 2020 to €208 million) show the benefits of CPIPG's organic rental growth, improved performance in hotels, and contribution from recent acquisitions.
- The Group collected 95% of contracted rent in Q1-Q3 2021 before the impact of one-time COVID-19 discounts, which amounted to about 3.5% of gross rental income. Office and residential collections were close to 100%.
- EPRA NRV (NAV) increased by 17% to €6.0 billion.
- Net Loan-to-Value (LTV) at 39.3% (-1.4 p.p. versus 2020, -1.7 p.p. versus Q3 2020) is below the Group's target of 40%.
- Unencumbered assets remain high at 67% (-3 p.p. versus 2020) and net ICR stood at 5.2x (-0.2x versus 2020), well above financial policy guidelines.
- CPIPG's total liquidity stood at more than €1.2 billion at the end of Q3 2021.
- On 1 September 2021, Mr. Vitek, CPIPG's primary shareholder, subscribed to 162,337,662 new ordinary shares for €100 million.
Notable events occurring after 30 September 2021 include:
- On 22 November 2021, CPIPG and the "Apollo Funds" managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") announced Apollo's subscription for new shares for a total amount of €300 million, resulting in a stake of about 5.5%. On the same date, Mr. Vitek also subscribed to 243,506,494 new ordinary shares of CPIPG at €0.616/share, increasing the Group's equity by a further €150 million. Proceeds from the share issuances will be used for acquisitions and deleveraging.
- To accommodate Apollo as a new equity investor and further regularize the Group's equity shareholder distributions, CPIPG adopted a new distribution policy, increasing our FFO I distribution target from 50% to 65% beginning in 2022.
- In total, the Group has raised €550 million of equity from Apollo and Mr. Vitek in H2 2021.
- In August 2021, CPIPG's board of directors approved a plan to complete up to €1 billion of disposals in the next 6 to 12 months, subject to pricing. Substantial progress has been made on disposals with about €700 million expected to sign and partially close in 2021 with a clear pipeline for early 2022. In the vast majority of cases, disposals are expected to be at prices well above book value.
"CPIPG's operational successes combined with recent capital raising and disposals clearly support our conservative financial profile," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "The Group is well-prepared to pursue growth opportunities while continuing to invest in our portfolio."
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Gross rental income
Gross rental income increased by €26.5 million (10.0%) to €290.6 million in Q1-Q3 2021 primarily due to higher rental income generated by the office portfolios in Berlin (€7.1 million) and Warsaw (€3.1 million) and acquisitions in Italy (€10.8 million).
Net hotel income
In Q1-Q3 2021, hotel revenues increased by €11.5 million (31.5%) to €47.8 million due to partial recovery from the COVID-19 restrictions. In particular, Suncani Hvar generated net income of €8.5 million from total net hotel income of the Group of €9.6 million. On the other hand, hotels in larger cities such as Prague continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions.
Net valuation gain
In Q1-Q3 2021, the valuation gain reflected primarily an increase of the fair value of Berlin offices (€398.2 million) newly acquired assets in Italy (€135.1 million), two landbanks in Prague (€122.5 million) and the residential portfolio in the Czech Republic (€71.8 million).
Amortization, depreciation and impairment
Amortization, depreciation, and impairment decreased by €40.3 million to €22.4 million in Q1-Q3 2021 due to impairment loss of €30.8 million from revaluation of hotels in Q1-Q3 2020. In Q1-Q3 2021, the Group partially released the impairment in the amount of €10.8 million.
Interest expense
Interest expense increased by €10.9 million to €69.0 million in Q1-Q3 2021 due to increase in the volume of bonds issued.
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Total assets increased by €1,505.4 million (12.8%) to €13,306.9 million as at 30 September 2021 compared to 31 December 2020. The increase was driven primarily by acquisitions (investment property increased by €1,430 million and property, plant and equipment by €62.8 million, compared to 31 December 2020), partly offset by a slight decrease of loans provided and cash and cash equivalents.
Total liabilities
Total liabilities increased by €549.1 million (9.1%) to €6,564.1 million at 30 September 2021 compared to 31 December 2020, primarily due to movements in the Group's debts and increase of deferred tax liability. The Group issued senior unsecured bonds of €774 million, and additionally drawn secured debts of €253 million, while €464 million of bonds and €194.1 million of secured debts were repaid in Q1-Q3 2021. Deferred tax liability increased by €165 million in Q1-Q3 2021.
EQUITY AND EPRA NRV
Total equity increased by €956.2 million from €5,786.5 million as at 31 December 2020 to €6,742.7 million as at 30 September 2021. The movements of equity components were as follows:
- Increase due to the profit for the period of €747.3 million (profit to the owners of €736.7 million);
- Decrease due to share buy-back of €240 million;
- Increase due to issuance of new shares €100 million;
- Increase in translation reserve of €63 million;
- Decrease in revaluation, hedging and legal reserve of €6 million;
- Increase of NCI due to acquisitions and sales in the period of €18 million;
- Increase due to issuance and repayment of perpetual notes net of €274 million (including interests);
EPRA NRV was €5,967 million as at 30 September 2021, representing increase of 16.6% compared to 31 December 2020. The increase of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners (increase of retained earnings and other reserves).
APM RECONCILIATION*
* Totals might not sum exactly due to rounding differences.
* Includes pro-rata EBITDA/FFO for Q1-Q3 2021 and Q1-Q3 2020 of Equity accounted investees
Investor Relations
Mindee Lee
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
30.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1253121
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1253121 30.11.2021