Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in advanced technology fluid management solutions, announces the appointment of Mr. Robert Tasker as a director of the Company effective November 30, 2021. The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Alvin Pyke from the Board of Directors effective November 29, 2021.

Mr. Tasker is the President and CEO of TransRail Innovation Group (TRIG). TRIG is a technology company that offers a full suite of digital technologies, engineering, and process support to help rail shippers and terminal operators transform their operations and embrace the new world. Mr. Tasker is a passionate and visionary senior leader with a strong track record of building successful businesses and transforming organizations.

Mr. Tasker graduated from University of Waterloo in electrical engineering in 1986 and with an MBA from York University in 1993.

"We are excited to welcome Rob on our Board for his industry knowledge and technical expertise," said Grant Reeves, Chairman. "Rob brings over 35 years of relevant experience to the Board."

Mr. Pyke has advised the Board he is stepping down for personal reasons. Mr. Pyke served as a Director since April 2017 and played a valuable role on the Board defining the strategy to develop supply chain solutions that leverage Titan's installed base of sensors. Mr. Pyke was instrumental in leading the company in the development of new products as CEO of the Company. Mr. Pyke remarked that, "Titan has a bright future in front of it and I am proud of the progress our team has made."

Grant Reeves, Chairman, stated, "On behalf of our Company and Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Alvin for his contributions to the Board."

About Titan Logix Corp.:

Titan Logix focuses on providing data driven solutions for Supply Chain Management (SCM) of goods and service supplied to oil and gas, construction, agriculture and transportation industries. Titan's cloud connected products enable data from its edge sensor technology and others' sensors to be collected, managed and packaged for business intelligence and control.

Titan's products are designed to be a part of a complete SCM solution. The ultimate solution consists of Titan's products integrated with best-in-class data management to enable end-to-end Internet of Industrial Things (IoIT) solutions for its customers' SCM.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis in respect of the year ended August 31, 2021 which is available at www.sedar.com. In addition, the occurrence of pandemics, such as the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in any of the areas in which the Company, its customers or its suppliers operate could cause interruptions in the Company's operations. In addition, pandemics, natural disasters or other unanticipated events could negatively impact the demand for, and price of, oil and natural gas which in turn could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Contact Information:

Alvin Pyke

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: (780) 462-4085

Email: invest@titanlogix.com

www.titanlogix.com

TSX Venture, TLA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106008