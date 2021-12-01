Boyden UK & Ireland Hires Interim Expert Josh Blackman as Partner, Healthcare and Life Sciences

Boyden extends specialist talent solutions to clients in the healthcare & life sciences sector

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021



"We are delighted to welcome Josh to our senior global interim management team," commented Lisa Farmer , Global Co-Leader, Interim Management and Managing Partner, United Kingdom & Ireland . "This year, we have seen exponential growth in interim management, and have extended our own team of dedicated specialists in growth industries to deliver integrated search , interim and leadership consulting solutions. We have an exceptional pool of interim managers globally, particularly in Europe, where public, private and social enterprises depend on this demographic to deliver results, whether in hyper-growth, transformation or to provide senior leadership."

As a member of Boyden's global healthcare & life sciences practice, Blackman will work closely with executive search and leadership consulting colleagues to deliver solutions throughout the talent life cycle to not-for-profit and for-profit clients in the National Health Service (NHS), hospital front line, biotech, pharmaceutical and private equity sectors. With a specific focus on c-suite, board and senior change management appointments, he will also deliver leadership consulting solutions to clients in life sciences, covering leadership development, onboarding & integration, succession planning, assessment & profiling and coaching.

"I am delighted and honoured to be joining a world leading team of professionals with a global perspective in a strong, enabling culture," said Josh Blackman. "Demand for a flexible, agile workforce in an ever-changing environment has led clients to rethink their hiring strategy, specifically across the healthcare and life sciences sector where we retain deep corporate knowledge. Boyden's fully integrated suite of services provides clients with a cadre of hiring solutions to better suit their business needs. This, coupled with increased growth and transformation across the sector, positions Boyden as a leading supplier of interim, executive search and leadership consulting services."

Blackman is an interim management expert with 11 years of experience and joins Boyden from a global resourcing consultancy where he was Director of Interim for the Global Healthcare & Academia practice. As a specialist in interim board, c-suite and senior change management appointments across the Healthcare and Life Sciences sector, he has previously spearheaded substantial growth across markets in the UK, Middle East and Europe where he formed part of a truly integrated offering for global clients. He holds a Master of Research (MRes), Bioscience and a Bachelor of Science (BSc), Ecology and Biogeography from the University of Brighton.

