- (PLX AI) - Aker BioMarine ambition is to nearly double revenues towards 2025, with targeted annual growth rate of between 14% and 18%.
- • Aker BioMarine plans for average annual krill harvesting volumes of 55,000-60,000 metric tons
- • Aker BioMarine reiterates the guiding for 2021, with expected annual sales to be somewhat below last year's revenue of USD 289 million with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of 15-17%
- • The company expects harvesting volume for the year to be in the upper part of the communicated range of 40,000-45,000 MT
