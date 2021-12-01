Adverty AB: Adverty Partners with Livewire to Continue Growth of In-Game Advertising across Asia Pacific

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT)

Adverty today announces a new partnership with global gaming marketing & gametech company Livewire, as it continues its expansion into key markets globally. The collaboration brings Adverty's in-game ad inventory locally to Asia Pacific, the largest continent in gaming.

The partnership will enable greater brand access to Adverty's in-game inventory in key markets across Asia Pacific. Livewire is also granted exclusive rights to sell Adverty's inventory in Australia, Vietnam and Japan, while it also strengthens Adverty's footprint in the Middle East.

Tobias Knutsson, CEO of Adverty, comments: "We are on a mission to ensure that every brand and every agency in every corner of the world can access our market-leading in-game ad inventory. With gaming now ingrained in modern day culture, across geographies and demographics, this presents a greenfield for creative innovation. We want to connect the right brands and services to the right game, at the right time and place."

At a time when the market is waking up to the growing importance of gaming within the media ecosystem, Adverty makes it easier for ad buyers to access the latest in-game advertising inventory. Meanwhile, Livewire boasts dozens of clients in sectors ranging from FMCG, Entertainment, Retail, Sports, Food & Beverage and Finance - and an enviable and growing reputation in a number of important markets.

Indy Khabra, co-founder and CEO at Livewire, adds: "We are delighted to partner with Adverty to widen access to this powerful inventory type. We share a joint mission in that we're passionate about pioneering gametech and seek to enable brands to engage global and regional gaming audiences. Together, we are helping companies, both large and small, to navigate opportunities within the gaming ecosystem.

About Livewire:

Livewire is a global gaming marketing & gametech company with offices in EMEA and APAC. Livewire creates integrated gaming marketing strategies, using their experience with gaming publishers, talent, digital platforms and emerging technology to design campaigns and deliver solutions that add value. As the leading gaming & esports ecosystem expert and trusted partner to brands, Livewire helps with entry and strategy across the metaverse in gaming marketing, delivering evergreen solutions where data informs content, improving performance and engagement. For more information, visit?www.livewire.group or email hello@livewire.group.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play and In-Menu ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com .

