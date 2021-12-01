According to a new report from Brazilian consultancy Greener, the Latin American country imported 1,049 MW of solar panels in October alone.From pv magazine Brazil In October, Brazil imported 1,049 MW of photovoltaic modules, reaching a total of 7.5 GW for imported panels in the first ten months of 2021, according to a recent report by Brazilian consultancy Greener. The month represented a recovery in the pace of imports, which have been below 700 MW since June. By way of comparison, solar module imports in Brazil had totaled 4.7 GW in the first ten months of 2020. Module prices have increased, ...

