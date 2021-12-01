Four-time CMO and cybersecurity category designer appointed to advise on market creation and go-to-market execution

Immersive Labs, the award-winning platform enabling organizations to continuously measure and optimize the human cyber capabilities of their entire workforce, today announces the appointment of Jennifer Johnson to the Board of Directors.

As a category creation expert, four-time CMO Jennifer Johnson brings expertise helping define categories to capture market share, scale organizations through periods of hypergrowth and positioning them for successful public offerings. She is currently Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Amplitude, the pioneer of the emerging Digital Optimization category (Nasdaq: AMPL), and former Chief Marketing Officer of cybersecurity leaders Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB) and Tanium. Jennifer was also former Chief Marketing Officer of Coverity (now Synopsys) and a partner at Andreessen Horowitz. She is currently on the Board of Directors of Illumio and an advisor with Play Bigger. Her wealth of cybersecurity sector expertise, category creation and go-to-market execution will help Immersive Labs shape the landscape and capture market share.

Jennifer Johnson said, "Cybersecurity and threats are constantly evolving. Companies have to stay ahead of the curve, starting with their most important asset: their people. I'm thrilled to join the Immersive Labs Board of Directors as it shapes and leads the market, helping organizations optimize their workforce to address this once in a generation problem."

The appointment follows on the recent announcement of Immersive Labs founding Chief Marketing Officer, Evelyn Swaim. Together, the pair bring considerable brand strategy and go-to-market experience to support the company's significant growth plans, which are supported by $123m of venture capital funding.

Founded by ex-GCHQ trainer, James Hadley, Immersive Labs has built an award-winning platform which enables large organizations to continuously measure and enhance cyber knowledge, skills and judgement in a strategic manner. This allows human capabilities to match the pace of the threat landscape across the entire workforce.

James Hadley, CEO of Immersive Labs, said, "We strongly believe Immersive Labs has the potential to help organizations benefit from an entirely new risk control across the entire workforce by measuring and optimizing human cyber capabilities. Jennifer's considerable experience helping fast-scaling cyber companies carve strong, differentiated positions will be crucial to helping us articulate this vision to move towards category ownership."

Immersive Labs counts some of the world's largest organizations as customers, more information can be found at immersivelabs.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005151/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jill Creelman

immersivelabs@inkhouse.com