Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that Fred Turner, Retail Director, has purchased 3,577 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 68p per share on 1 December 2021. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

1 December 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted B ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBP0.68 3,577 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information As Above d) Aggregated volume As Above Price As Above e) Date of the transaction 01 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 127995 EQS News ID: 1253292 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

