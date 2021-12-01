DGAP-News: G Medical Innovations Holdings

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) (the "Company"), a telehealth, medical device, and remote patient monitoring company providing clinical-grade solutions for consumers, medical professionals, and healthcare institutions, today announced plans to open as many as 25 Covid-19 testing centers in California in Q1, 2022. Known for its groundbreaking technology, remote patient monitoring devices and services utilized by hospitals and cardiologists across the country, GMedical's innovative Prizma monitoring device will be offered direct-to-consumer for the first time at these testing locations, as part of an aggressive company direct-to-consumer strategy. Prizma is a user-friendly cell phone-sized device that can help monitor user's vital signs, providing to-the-minute readings for ECG, temperature, oxygen saturation, heart rate, stress levels and blood pressure, help track body weight and glucose levels. Data is presented directly to the user and the designated care provider. G Medical's remote patient monitoring center can alert users to readings that may be a cause for concern. Prizma can also be prescribed by physicians to patients with cardiac or respiratory disease, diabetes and other health issues. With the explosive growth in demand for Covid testing across the country, G Medical expects its new California locations to boost Prizma sales. 'By offering Prizma at our Covid19 testing sites we are empowering consumers to measure and monitor their vital signs post testing, in the comfort of their own home,' said G Medical CEO Dr. Yacov Geva. 'This unique opportunity to introduce our Prizma device to customers face-to-face at the point of sale is an important step forward in our company's direct-to-consumer initiative.' Prominent Santa Monica physician Dr. Rand McClain agrees. 'G Medical's Prizma vital sign monitoring device can provide 'next level' of care, by empowering patients to measure and record their vital signs daily .' Telehealth services and the use of remote patient monitoring more than doubled from 2018 to 2020, and that growth continues, according to a recent report by the American Medical Association (AMA). Within this industry, G Medical Innovations is well positioned as a next-generation mobile health (mHealth) and e-health company that develops and markets its clinical and consumer medical-grade health monitoring solutions, and offers end-to-end support for e-health projects. With extensive experience in the field of digital health and project management, GMedical Innovations is committed to raising the global level of healthcare by empowering caregivers and patients to better monitor, manage and improve clinical and personal health outcomes. About G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. Is an early commercial stage healthcare company engaged in the development of next generation mHealth and telemedicine solutions and monitoring service platforms. The Company's solutions and services can empower consumers, patients and providers to better monitor, manage and improve clinical and personal health outcomes, especially for those who suffer from cardiovascular disease (or CVD), pulmonary disease and diabetes. The Company's current product lines consist of its Prizma medical device (or Prizma), a clinical grade device that can transform almost any smartphone into a medical monitoring device enabling both healthcare providers and individuals to monitor, manage and share a wide range of vital signs and biometric indicators; its Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiography (or ECG) data continuously, including its QT Syndrome Prolongation Detection Capabilities Patch. In addition, the Company is developing its Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System (or VSMS), which is expected to provide full, continuous and real time monitoring of a wide range of vital signs and biometrics. Its monitoring services include provision of Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (or IDTF) monitoring services and private monitoring services. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates' and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on G Medical's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of G Medical could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, G Medical is using forward-looking statements when it discusses plans to open as many as 25 Covid-19 testing centers in California in Q1, 2022, its direct-to-consumer strategy and the benefits and advantages of its Prizma medical device. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in G Medical's prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on June 28, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, G Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. G Medical is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites. Contact Details G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. G Medical Service +972 8-958-4777 service@gmedinnovations.com Company Website https://gmedinnovations.com/

