SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: The Chiefs and Optus Renew Gaming Partnership

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID). is pleased to release the following announcement in relation to The Chiefs Esports Pty Ltd ("The Chiefs") which forms part of SQID's wholly owned ICON Esports Group.

The Chiefs, a leading Australia & New Zealand's esports organisation and Optus have announced a partnership extension which will see the brands continue to collaborate around gaming content in Australia for a further 12 months.

The news follows a successful 12-month partnership, including members of The Chiefs featuring in Optus' Gamer Plan launch, supporting the development of Optus' Streaming Booth' in their flagship store in Queen Street, Brisbane and consulting on multiple future product developments.

Part of the Chiefs and Optus partnership is to understand the demands of gamers and create services tailored to their needs.

Playing competitive games with a stable ping, watching videos in high definition on streaming services and being able to work on complicated projects from home has never been more important to consumers. They need an internet provider they can trust with services catered towards the tech savvy and higher usage requirements of today.

Optus' Head of Marketing, Mel Hopkins, said: "We're proud to be continuing our partnership with The Chiefs and supporting this growing community. Optus provides a variety of gaming specific products so working with the Chiefs helps us connect with the gaming community in an authentic way."

As part of the renewed partnership Optus will feature prominently across The Chiefs' 19x national championship brands, including their professional teams competing in League of Legends, Rainbow 6 Siege and Valorant.

Nick Bobir, Chief Executive Officer of The Chiefs said: "Optus has been an integral partner for not only The Chiefs as a brand but also our players and content creators over the past 12 months. We are excited to continue building on the momentum and delivering further value to the gaming market here in Australia."

The Optus Streaming Booth in Queen Street, Brisbane is a first of its kind for Australian retail in Australia and The Chiefs are a proud partner of the initiative. To build on the success of the Streaming Booth, new resident streamer Ryan 'Panda' Dingle, who features on the top 10 list of most subscribers on Twitch in ANZ, will regularly stream from Queen Street to his community of gamers.

"Despite his disadvantaged childhood, Panda has overcome adversity to become a role model to help kids in similar situations. He dedicates his time to working with youth organisations, antibullying and autism groups. He is a true embodiment of powering optimism in action," Ms Hopkins added.

This follows The Chiefs' recent announcement of a two-year strategic partnership with Manchester United superstar Jesse Lingard and JLINGZ Esports, which will support the development of an international Esports Academy pathway for aspiring esports talent. The strategic partnership aligns closely with the Optus business, in particular its sport streaming platform, Optus Sport, which recently announced it had renewed the Australian broadcasting rights for the Premier League through to the end of the 2028 season.

