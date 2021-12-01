Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - EXLA RESOURCES, INC. (OTC Pink: EXLA) (the "Company") has welcomed Mr. Christopher Malone to the Company as its new CFO and Director and Mr. Curt Huber to the Company as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Malone is the founding Director of PrOasis, a professional consulting firm, where he has spent the past 31 years managing the firm which focuses on executive management, corporate finance, strategic planning and governance for major Canadian SME organizations. Mr. Malone currently holds the positions as Chief Financial Officer for an OSC registered Fund Manager and an IIROC registered Broker Dealer member. Mr. Malone currently serves as a Director for each of these regulated entities.

Mr. Malone has extensive listing, regulatory reporting and governance experience with private businesses and public companies and Exchanges in Canada and the United States. Mr. Malone's experience stems from over 39 years in the North American workforce holding senior financial and information technology systems roles in some of Canada's largest domestic and multi-national organizations. Mr. Malone holds a CPA/CMA designation and graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a B.A. in Commerce and Economics.

Mr. Huber is an independent corporate and financial consultant who has been involved in all facets of public companies for more than 30 years. He is an experienced director and senior officer who has been involved in the hemp industry since 2014. In addition he has represented public companies in many different sectors, including mining, oil and gas, and technology. He has also provided investor relation services, raised financing in the public markets and built corporate awareness for the companies with which he has been associated.

