O&H Danish Bakery: O&H Debuts its 2021 Limited-Edition Holiday Kringle Inspired by Classic Christmas Flavors

You'll be rockin' around the Christmas tree after just one bite of this year's holiday Kringle served up by family-owned Danish bakery

RACINE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Oh Fudge! Christmas is just 24 days away. If you're still trying to decide what to serve during the holidays, look no further than world-renowned O&H Danish Bakery. Today, the famous bakery adds an exclusive holiday Kringle to its beloved collection of seasonal flavors, now available in-store and online for nationwide delivery. New this year, the Christmas Fudge Kringle is inspired by O&H Danish Bakery's customers' favorite Ohhhh Fudge! Layer Cake, the name of which comes from the movie, "A Christmas Story." When making it for the first time, the O&H team thought Ohhhh Fudge! that cake tastes amazing!

To make the Christmas Fudge Kringle, O&H begins with premium dark chocolate to create its own scratch-made fudge recipe. The decadent fudge filling is added to the tender and flaky pastry, baked to perfection, and then frosted in rich chocolate icing. It's then festively garnished with red, green, and white nonpareils for a beautiful presentation.

"As a family-owned business, nothing feels more like the holidays than gathering to watch our favorite classic Christmas films together and take part in family traditions passed down through the generations. The Christmas Fudge Kringle is inspired by that feeling and celebrates nostalgia-inducing flavors like creamy dark chocolate and sweet nonpareils," says Eric Olesen, the third-generation co-owner of the Racine, Wisconsin-based bakery. "We hope this new Kringle is the perfect addition to families' celebrations across the country this season."

Other featured holiday flavors will return this year for the season, including The Nordic Noel Kringle introduced last year and A Very Danish Christmas Kringle. The Nordic Noel Kringle features cream cheese and sweet ginger cake filling, topped with vanilla icing and ginger cookie pieces. Inspired by a traditional Danish Christmas dessert, Risalamande, A Very Danish Christmas Kringle features an almond filling with tart Door County, Wis. cherries and is finished with a beautiful icing design.

The Christmas Fudge Kringle will be available in-stores and online from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. The holiday season is O&H's busiest time of year making up to 7,000 Kringle a day in December. Enjoyed by customers around the globe, O&H Kringle has made landfall on all seven continents. Customers can visit any of O&H's five bakery locations in Wisconsin or shop online for Kringle, gourmet gift packages, and more at www.ohdanishbakery.com.

About O&H Danish Bakery

O&H Danish Bakery was started by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924 and created the bakery 25 years later. The bakery is now run by the third and fourth generation of the Olesen family. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations located in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek. The award-winning bakery, that was recently featured in the New York Times 2019 Holiday Gift Guide, showcased on Food Network's "The Best Of" program and had its Kringle named Best Bakery Item in Trader Joe's annual Customer Choice Awards, also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country. View the website here and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Gallen, 708-743-7505

jgallen@laughlin.com

SOURCE: O&H Danish Bakery

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675621/OH-Debuts-its-2021-Limited-Edition-Holiday-Kringle-Inspired-by-Classic-Christmas-Flavors