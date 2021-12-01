Linkfire ("LINKFI") Renews Global Agreement with Warner Music

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire has on December 1, 2021 renewed the agreement for providing its SaaS Marketing Platform to Warner Music globally. Linkfire has worked together with Warner Music for over half a decade and the new agreement extends until October 31, 2023.

Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries with over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists.

"We're happy that Warner Music has over the years consolidated its needs for smart links for music marketing and trusted Linkfire as their chosen partner. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation and connecting listeners to music globally while providing marketing, audience and analytics capabilities through our smart link platform", says Lars Ettrup, CEO of Linkfire.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has more than 80 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles and Lisbon. Linkfire is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: linkfire.com

ABOUT WARNER MUSIC GROUP

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over 1 million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company - as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands.

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-12-01 22:50 CET.

