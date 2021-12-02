Nasdaq Welcomes SmallCap Danmark to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, December 2, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in SmallCap Danmark shares (short name: SCD) will commence today on the Nasdaq Main Market. The SCD share belongs to the Small Cap-segment and is placed in ICB-sector 3020 - Financial Services. SmallCap Danmark A/S has acquired 100% of the share capital in Ennogie ApS and is the continuing company following the change of identity. SmallCap Danmark is the 25th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 187th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. SmallCap Danmark is a Danish based niche-oriented asset management company. It is specialized in listed, Nordic small and medium enterprises. SmallCap Danmark invests in unlisted companies with growth potential. "With the non-cash contribution from the cleantech company Ennogie ApS, SmallCap Danmark A/S has been given a new promising and at the same time sustainable activity," says Steffen Schouw, CEO of SmallCap Danmark. "With the transaction, we welcome many new shareholders who, with the listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen, gain access to a negotiable share. In SmallCap Danmark, we look forward to participating in the further development and value creation in Ennogie and over time, to contribute to establishing a significant, listed Danish player in solar cell roofing and building-integrated solar energy." "We are pleased to welcome SmallCap Danmark to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market," says Carsten Borring Head of Listings Nasdaq Copenhagen. The listing is a flexible and dynamic way of managing capital stock for listed companies, and the new company also gives investors an opportunity to invest and spread risk in a new Danish financial services share on a transparent and regulated stock market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Communication Officer Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com