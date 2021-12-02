Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Welcomes SmallCap Danmark to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, December 2, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
SmallCap Danmark shares (short name: SCD) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Main Market. The SCD share belongs to the Small Cap-segment and is placed in
ICB-sector 3020 - Financial Services. SmallCap Danmark A/S has acquired 100% of
the share capital in Ennogie ApS and is the continuing company following the
change of identity. SmallCap Danmark is the 25th company which will be admitted
to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 187th company on the Nasdaq
Nordic Market*. 

SmallCap Danmark is a Danish based niche-oriented asset management company. It
is specialized in listed, Nordic small and medium enterprises. SmallCap Danmark
invests in unlisted companies with growth potential. 

"With the non-cash contribution from the cleantech company Ennogie ApS,
SmallCap Danmark A/S has been given a new promising and at the same time
sustainable activity," says Steffen Schouw, CEO of SmallCap Danmark. "With the
transaction, we welcome many new shareholders who, with the listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen, gain access to a negotiable share. In SmallCap Danmark, we look
forward to participating in the further development and value creation in
Ennogie and over time, to contribute to establishing a significant, listed
Danish player in solar cell roofing and building-integrated solar energy." 

"We are pleased to welcome SmallCap Danmark to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main
Market," says Carsten Borring Head of Listings Nasdaq Copenhagen. The listing
is a flexible and dynamic way of managing capital stock for listed companies,
and the new company also gives investors an opportunity to invest and spread
risk in a new Danish financial services share on a transparent and regulated
stock market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Communication Officer

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
