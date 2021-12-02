Anzeige
02.12.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes KlaraBo to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, December 2, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
KlaraBo Sverige AB's shares (short name KLARA B) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate and is the 186th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

KlaraBo was founded in 2017. The company acquire, own, and administer real
estate properties all over Sweden. The strategy is to acquire properties as
well as ground plots for new production. Our newly produced homes are
self-developed and surface-smart, which contributes to reasonable rents. Both
apartments and the houses are designed according to local needs in
collaboration with the municipality. New production maintains a high standard
of sustainability, as construction takes place mainly in wood. KlaraBo is a
long-term property owner. 

"Since 2017, we have experienced a great development in terms of results and
growth," Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO of KlaraBo. "During the last year, we have
nearly doubled our property portfolio and recently completed our strongest
quarter ever. The result proves our timely business concept and focus, and we
look forward to finding more interesting acquisitions in the near future and
accelerating the refinement of our existing properties. The real estate market
remains strong, and the IPO enables us to continue working towards our
ambitious growth targets, while at the same time it feels very positive to be
able to offer this opportunity to more potential shareholders." 

"We are pleased to welcome another successful company to our Real Estate
segment," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Their
innovate strategy have proven to be successful. We look forward to follow their
journey as a Main Market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
