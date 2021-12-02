Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes KlaraBo to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, December 2, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in KlaraBo Sverige AB's shares (short name KLARA B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate and is the 186th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. KlaraBo was founded in 2017. The company acquire, own, and administer real estate properties all over Sweden. The strategy is to acquire properties as well as ground plots for new production. Our newly produced homes are self-developed and surface-smart, which contributes to reasonable rents. Both apartments and the houses are designed according to local needs in collaboration with the municipality. New production maintains a high standard of sustainability, as construction takes place mainly in wood. KlaraBo is a long-term property owner. "Since 2017, we have experienced a great development in terms of results and growth," Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO of KlaraBo. "During the last year, we have nearly doubled our property portfolio and recently completed our strongest quarter ever. The result proves our timely business concept and focus, and we look forward to finding more interesting acquisitions in the near future and accelerating the refinement of our existing properties. The real estate market remains strong, and the IPO enables us to continue working towards our ambitious growth targets, while at the same time it feels very positive to be able to offer this opportunity to more potential shareholders." "We are pleased to welcome another successful company to our Real Estate segment," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Their innovate strategy have proven to be successful. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com