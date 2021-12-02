CSC, the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, has secured extra depositary licenses from the Netherlands Authority Financial Markets (AFM). After being one of the first nonbank depositaries to receive a depositary license for real estate and infrastructure funds, CSC has now extended its license to include undertakings collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) funds. In addition, CSC's alternative funds license has been extended to include the following asset classes-financial instruments, private equity, private debt, and shipping.

"We're delighted that our depositary services now cover an extensive list of investment strategies in the Netherlands. The addition of UCITS funds license is a major milestone in the history of CSC in the Netherlands. The market response is extremely positive and we are already onboarding our first UCITS fund manager," says Mascha Hartskeerl, head of depositary services for CSC Global Financial Markets in the Netherlands. "These new licenses allow us to service a broader range of fund managers and introduce them to the same high level of service and expertise we deliver to our existing clients."

These extensions enhance the company's capabilities in the Netherlands and advances CSC's long-term strategy of providing a comprehensive suite of multijurisdictional alternative investment, capital markets, and corporate solutions in key global financial centers.

"This expanded offering builds on our existing depositary services across Europe and will give our global clients even greater breadth and scale of service," says Paul Whelan, European head of depositary services. "As a 120-year-old privately held U.S. corporation, we offer clients a level of service and experience that few in the industry can match."

