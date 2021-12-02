Highlights

Dr. Yuan Gao joins Nano One as a strategic advisor on cathodes business and supply chain.

Accomplished senior executive and globally recognized innovator in lithium-ion batteries.

Expert in lithium production and battery cathodes including LFP, NMC, LCO and LMO.

Appointment to enhance Nano One's innovation, commercialization, and scale-up programs.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Mr. Dan Blondal, CEO, is pleased to introduce Dr. Yuan Gao as a strategic advisor to Nano One on lithium-ion battery cathode technologies, supply chains and business strategy. Dr. Gao's experience and network will enhance and accelerate innovation, commercialization, and scale-up programs, as Nano One ramps up to address battery demand, ESG investing and supply chain imperatives taking hold in North America and around the world.

"Dr. Gao is an accomplished executive," said Mr. Dan Blondal, "with a strong technical background and a successful track record in leading and growing businesses throughout the lithium-ion battery supply chain. I have tremendous amount of respect for his technical vision, business acumen and understanding of global supply chains as they relate to LFP, NMC, LCO and other battery cathode materials. I am delighted to have Dr. Gao joining our team on the path to commercialization."

Dr. Gao is also an internationally recognized expert in lithium-ion battery materials with over a hundred patents issued around the world, dozens of journal publications and his innovations are at the core of today's lithium-ion batteries. He has joined Nano One Advisory Committee members, Joe Lowry, Robert Morris and Dr. Byron Gates.

"As the global production of lithium-ion battery materials grows to millions of tons," said Dr. Gao, "we will need technological innovation to eliminate environmental waste, economic inefficiencies, and complexity that persist in today's battery supply chain. For this reason, I am inspired by what I've seen at Nano One over the years, and I am pleased to be collaborating with them on their technology and commercialization efforts."

Dr. Gao is the Vice Chairman of the board of Pulead Technology, a respected producer of cathodes for lithium-ion batteries, having served as President and CEO from May 2014 to Sept 2019. In addition, Dr. Gao also serves as a member of the board of directors for Lithium Americas Corp. Previously, Dr. Gao served as Vice President at Molycorp Inc., and as Global Marketing Director and Technology Manager at FMC Corporation (USA). Dr. Gao completed a PhD in Physics from the University of British Columbia and did post-doctoral research on lithium metal oxides at Simon Fraser University in Professor Jeff Dahn's laboratory. He has also completed an executive education program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

###

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. Nano One is a member of Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Supply Chain Alliance, Accelerate ZEV, representing the mid-stream in the battery supply chain. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:

Chelsea Nolan

Antenna Group for Nano One

nanoone@antennagroup.com

(646) 854-8721

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106262