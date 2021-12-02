Scientists in China have used a fused-thiophene spacer to build a two-dimensional perovskite solar cell. It has an open-circuit voltage of 1.03 V, a short circuit current of 22.38 mA cm2, and a fill factor of 81.64%. Two-dimensional (2D) Dion-Jacobson (DJ) phase perovskites have sparked interest in the scientific community due to their stability against harsh environmental conditions and their competitive performance in optoelectronic applications. Solar cells based on DJ perovskites, however, have shown comparatively poor performance compared to their 3D counterparts. Researchers at Nankai University ...

