LONDON -- Climate X Launches a Breakthrough Solution for Climate Resilience Source: Climate X

ATLANTA -- DS Smith Achieves Maximum Scores Across Several Categories in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Source: DS Smith

SEATTLE -- Amazon Investing in 274 Renewable Energy Projects Globally, Adds 18 New Projects in Europe and U.S. Source: Amazon

LOS ANGELES -- Skechers Announces Global Partnership With the Nature Conservancy and Launches Our Planet Matters Recycled Collection Source: Skechers USA, Inc.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Ingevity achieves top-quartile recognition in 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, increases overall rating Source: Ingevity Corporation

LOS ANGELES -- Groundswell Announces A Total of $15M in Seed Funding To Democratize Philanthropy Source: Groundswell

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM Awards $2.1 Million in Cancer Research and Domestic Violence Shelter Grants Source: Mary Kay Ash Foundation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. -- Hologic Pledges to Donate $5 Million to Improve Women's Health, STEM Education and Social Justice Source: Hologic, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- EPA Recognizes Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. For Leading Green Power Use Source: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Named One of the 10 Most Responsible Companies in France by Le Point Magazine and Statista Source: Teleperformance

PARIS -- To Drive Forward Agricultural Practices With Positive Impact on Climate and Biodiversity, Rémy Cointreau Supports a Multi-year Programme to Measure Soil Health on Wine Growing and Cereals Source: Rémy Cointreau

HOUSTON -- Waste Management Ranked Highest in Industry on 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Source: Waste Management

ZURICH -- RepRisk Makes ESG Data Methodology Public Source: RepRisk

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Friendly Hills Bank Shareholder Frank Kavanaugh Releases Public Letter to Shareholders Source: Alliance Advisors on behalf of Frank Kavanaugh

TORONTO -- Kontrol Provides Use Case Update for HVAC and Buildings Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Honored With Prestigious Enlightened Growth Leadership Award From Frost Sullivan Institute Source: Teleperformance

ATLANTA -- FINEOS Hosts "Music is Medicine" Virtual Concert to Support The National Alliance on Mental Illness Source: FINEOS Corporation

CHICAGO -- Ventas Continues Its Industry ESG Leadership In 2021 Source: Ventas, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- VMware Recognized for ESG Leadership with Invitation to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 2nd Consecutive Year Source: VMware, Inc.

DUBLIN -- Eaton names Harold V. Jones company's first chief sustainability officer Source: Eaton

