Fabled Silver Gold Corp: Fabled Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd. to Provide Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Fabled and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 6 months starting December 1, 2021 (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed automatically for successive 3-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term and any subsequent renewal terms, such payment in respect of the Initial Term to be deferred until such time as the Company announces its next financing, or if it does not announce a financing during the Initial Term, at the conclusion of the Initial Term.

Hybrid does not have any interest in Fabled or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Hybrid is at arm's length to Fabled and has no other relationship with the Fabled except pursuant to the Agreement.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) to acquire the Santa Maria Property, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

