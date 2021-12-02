Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
Depotchance: Kurz vor "Megaevent" am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf "Strong Buy"
WKN: A0MRML ISIN: US92827P1021 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
11.02.21
08:02 Uhr
42,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,47 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2021 | 14:05
Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa Introduces CIO Appointment

Company Announces Chief Information Officer to further strengthen Leadership Team

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced yet another key leadership appointment.

As a company with a history of providing clients worldwide with industry expertise and deep digital engineering precision, Virtusa is excited to build on that commitment to excellence by announcing Ramaswamy P V as our new Chief Information Officer. Ram P has 28 years of experience in the IT industry as a digital transformation leader, having most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Head, Enterprise Application and Digital Transformation at HCL. In his new role at Virtusa, Ram P will lead the IT driven business transformation.

"I am excited to welcome Ram P to the Virtusa family. His appointment adds further strength to an already accomplished leadership team at Virtusa, and his industry experience and acumen will be an important factor in our future growth and success for both our customers and our employees," said Santosh Thomas, CEO of Virtusa.

The appointment of Ram P as CIO comes shortly after Virtusa recently announced key Senior Leadership positions including CEO-Global Markets and Industries, CFO, and CTO, further extending the company's vision, leadership, and reputation as a top employer.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Contact:
Matt Berry
Conversion Marketing
matt@conversionam.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
