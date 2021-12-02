Solar manufacturer Jolywood, which supplied almost 500 MW of its bifacial tunnel oxide passivated contact panels for Oman's Ibri II facility, has claimed the power plant is the biggest to date to deploy the high-efficiency technology.Chinese manufacturer Jolywood has announced the start of operations at a utility scale PV project in Oman it has described as the "largest TOPCon solar plant in the world." Some 490 MW of the total 607 MW generation capacity of the Ibri II project consists of TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) bifacial solar panels supplied by Jolywood, the company said today. ...

