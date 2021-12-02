Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that it has been named to Great Place to Work's 2021 Best Workplaces for Parents list, which highlights companies that have created consistently positive experiences for working parents.

"Horizon is proud to receive this recognition for the third year in a row, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has presented parents and caregivers with unique challenges that have impacted their personal and professional lives," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "As a father, I understand how important it is for working parents to feel supported in the workplace which is why we offer best-in-class, progressive benefits and programming."

Horizon extends 10 weeks of paid time off for all birth and adoptive parents during parental leave and will offer up to $25,000 in adoption support in 2022, a $15,000 increase from previous years. The company gives a Care@Work membership to each employee, providing access to a caregiver database and free back-up care support, along with a scholarship fund that provides 25 awards for dependents of Horizon employees for post-high school education. Horizon also has a Make It Personal account, where employees receive up to $500 that can be used toward childcare or tutoring expenses, and offers an onsite childcare center, Little Horizons, for employees based in Deerfield, Ill.

Great Place to Work determined the Best Workplaces for Parents list by collecting and analyzing confidential survey responses representing more than six million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations that have at least 50 responses from parents. In addition to the Best Workplaces for Parents list, Horizon also ranked as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For," "Best Workplaces for Women," "Best Workplaces in Chicago" and "Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma" by Great Place to Work and Fortune this year.

