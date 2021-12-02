Sleep Cycle, the world's most popular sleep tracking application, today announced the launch of 'Forest Walk,' the first installment in a new spatial audio category designed to provide an immersive and relaxing experience for its users. Spatial audio enables listeners to hear three-dimensional audio where sounds appear to be coming from all around you. With the "Forest Walk" sleep aid, Sleep Cycle users will be surrounded by the sounds of nature as they blissfully fall asleep.

With an increasing demand from users to access high quality sleep aid content to help them fall asleep, Andreas Roman, Head of Content at Sleep Cycle comments on this latest feature:

"Everyone has that place at which they're most comfortable, they feel most safe. At Sleep Cycle, we help our users find that place with soundscapes and ambiences as guides. 'Forest Walk' makes this even more real by providing a spatial audio walk through the woods. Recorded, mixed and mastered with Dolby Atmos, it's our way to help users come even closer to the wind and the trees, the birds and the creek, their place for rest and comfort."

'Forest Walk' will be available for free within iOS to all users for a limited time only, eventually becoming an exclusive feature for premium users. This new innovative audio series, which also includes 'Forest Creek' and 'Forest Pond,' will join Sleep Cycle's existing library of carefully curated and beautifully produced content to help the onset of sleep.

To learn more about Sleep Cycle and its capabilities, visit www.sleepcycle.com.

About Sleep Cycle

With millions of active users and over 400 million nights analyzed in more than 150 countries, Sleep Cycle is the leading sleep tracker application and one of the most widely used solutions worldwide to improve sleep health. Sleep Cycle's mission is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better. Since its launch in 2009, Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleeping habits and improve their sleep. Sleep Cycle is one of the world's most comprehensive sources for statistics, frequently contributing to sleep research by collaborating with renowned universities and research facilities worldwide. Sleep Cycle is regularly featured in notable media outlets covering the product and the company's released Sleep reports. Sleep Cycle (www.sleepcycle.com) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP. The head office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden and the company has 37 employees.

A Sleep Cycle Production

Download Sleep Cycle for iOS

Download press images

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005082/en/

Contacts:

Kat Aronofsky

sleepcycle@matternow.com

339-222-9219

Malin Eriksson

malin@sleepcycle.com

+46 73 972 6424