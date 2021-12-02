Robert Peterson & Fields Associates PC: State of New Jersey v. Franklin Horton - Case Updates (Court Order on Recent Hearing)

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Today the case of State of New Jersey v. Franklin Horton is scheduled for a hearing in the Monmouth County Superior Court, before Presiding Judge Marc C. Lemieux, on Defendant Horton's recently follow-up motion to Judge Joseph Oxley's order denying Horton's acquittal motion filed in September (https://apnews.com/press-release/accesswire/sexual-assault-acquittals-88282f34d2f4e7b1634288407a779a34). Horton is asking to represent himself with current counsel, being required to be stand-by counsel until the case files can be transferred to a newly appointed counsel.

On November 15, 2021, Judge Oxley denied Horton's petition for acquittal. The court acknowledged there was conflicting testimony as to the alleged victim's age, but that conflict alone was not enough cause to dismiss the indictment. Nonetheless, Judge Oxley ordered the case to proceed.

Judge Lemieux is the fourth judge assigned to this case (succeeding Judge Joseph W. Oxley), will hear the motion. Judge Lemieux is the first prosecutor appointed as a judge in Monmouth County. (read more>>)

