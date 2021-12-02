National U.S. Public Relations Firm Will Bring KWESST's Story and Proprietary Systems to Media, Public Markets

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTCQB: KWEMF) (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST," or "the Company"), a leader in providing next-generation tactical systems for security forces and personal defense, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the New York-based public relations firm AMW Public Relations to lead the Company's public relations, brand strategy, and media communications initiatives.

As part of its overall media and communications strategy, KWESST seeks to bring greater market awareness to its mission of advancing the modern networked capabilities of battlefield soldiers and responder personnel. The Company also seeks to boost media coverage of its proprietary tactical system offerings, including the Company's non-lethal Low-Energy Cartridge (LEC) system, its portable counter-drone and counter-loitering munitions system, its Phantom electronic battlefield decoy system, and its Ground Laser Defense System, among others.

AMW PR, led by CEO Adam Weiss and Managing Partner Angela Gorman, is a national full-service public relations and media communications firm that offers a comprehensive range of services to help its clients maximize their media exposure and communications strategies. The firm specializes in engineering breakthrough publicity campaigns for its diverse group of clients, including both public and private companies across a wide array of industries. AMW PR clients are featured regularly on national television outlets and programs such as CNN, CNBC, Good Morning America, MSNBC, and Fox News, among others, as well as in legacy print and new media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Fortune, Inc., The New York Post, and The New York Times.

"We are excited to partner with AMW PR and their dedicated team of public relations professionals to effectively engage the media and the markets, and to tell the KWESST story," said Jeff MacLeod, President and CEO of KWESST. "We look forward to leveraging AMW PR's capabilities to bring our mission, our insights, and our systems to an even wider audience."

"We are proud to represent KWESST and we cannot wait to begin working to bring the company's unique vision and sophisticated systems to a national audience," said Angela Gorman, President and Managing Partner at AMW PR.

For more information about KWESST, please visit the company's website at www.kwesst.com. For information about AMW PR, please visit www.amwpr.com.

About KWESST Micro Systems, Inc.

KWESST develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings includes its unique non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system, with applications across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defense. KWESST is also involved in the digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting with its signature TASCS (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection. These include the autonomous GreyGhost soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones, including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defense system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and the Phantom electronic battlefield decoy system, which masks the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106191