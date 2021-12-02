DGAP-News: Comcast Houston

Comcast's Internet Essentials program today announced the award of a $30,000 financial grant and donated 1,000 laptops to SERJobs, whose mission is to help individuals from low-income communities transform their lives through education training, employment, and financial empowerment services. The grant and donation are part of a new partnership to fund technical skills training and readiness certifications for clients of SERJobs. This program will offer digital skills training opportunities, including Microsoft Office, PowerPoint, Excel and professional development. 'SERJobs is excited to celebrate 10 years of Comcast's Internet Essentials program,' said Sheroo Mukhtiar, CEO, SERJobs. 'The Workforce Development Rally highlights the importance of digital literacy in our increasingly virtual world-especially as technology and the needs of our economy evolve. We are grateful to Comcast for their ongoing partnership and support of SERJobs' and our members.' The announcement is part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities; and coincides with the 10th anniversary of its Internet Essentials program, which has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people to the Internet at home - most for the very first time. Comcast's expanded eligibility for Internet Essentials, now including all Federal Pell Grant recipients within its service area, will enable even more students to stay connected as they continue to pursue degrees at colleges, universities, and technical schools. 'Ten years is a remarkable milestone, signifying an extraordinary amount of work and collaboration with our incredible community partners across Houston,' said Toni Beck, Vice President of External Affairs, Comcast Houston. 'Together, we have connected hundreds of thousands of people to the power of the Internet at home, and to the endless opportunity, education, growth, and discovery it provides. Our work is not done, and we are excited to partner with SERJobs to ensure the next generation of leaders in Houston are equipped with the technical training they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.' Comcast's top priorities are connecting people to the Internet at home, equipping safe spaces with free WiFi and working with a robust network of nonprofit community organizations, city leaders, and business partners to create opportunities for low-income Americans. As the nation's largest internet provider, Comcast supports cooperation between communities, businesses and non-profit organizations to enhance digital equity. Comcast's $1 billion commitment will include investments in several critical areas, including: additional support for the Lift Zone initiative, which establishes free WiFi access in 50 community centers in Houston, and 1,000+ community centers nationwide, for students and adults by the end of 2021; new laptop and computer donations; over $100,000 in digital equity grants for local Houston nonprofit community organizations to create opportunities for low-income Houstonians - particularly in media, technology, and entrepreneurship; and continued investment in the company's landmark Internet Essentials program. Project UP & Comcast's $1 Billion Commitment to Advancing Digital Equity: For over a decade, connecting more people to the Internet and the technology they need to participate and excel in an increasingly digital world has been a core focus for the company. Looking toward the next ten years, Comcast is building on that foundation and expanding its impact through Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators. For more information on Project UP and the latest news on efforts to address digital inequities visit https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. About SERJobs: SERJobs Houston, a regional affiliate of SER Jobs for Progress National, Inc., is a nonprofit organization empowering individuals to transform their lives through education, training, employment, and financial empowerment services. Founded in 1965 as a volunteer job bank for Hispanic veterans, SERJobs has evolved, and now operates offices in Houston, Galveston and Fort Bend. SERJobs serves individuals in 13 Texas counties and assists more than 4,000 members access better opportunities every year. For more information, visit serjobs.org Contact Details Comcast Foti Kallergis +1 832-986-0196 Foti_Kallergis@comcast.com SERJobs Christi Vasquez +1 832-890-3606 Company Website https://houston.comcast.com/

