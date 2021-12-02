DPS Group - Boston: DPS Group Congratulates John Doring on Promotion to Director of Project Management

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced the promotion of John Doring to director of project management. Reporting to Paul DePriest, senior vice president of Boston project operations, John will oversee operations and projects, develop and manage the expanding team of project management professionals, and ensure projects are executed according to industry best practices.

"Since joining DPS, John has demonstrated a strong design discipline background along with experience managing architectural and engineering/design projects in the biotech, pharmaceutical, or nutraceutical industries," said Paul. "We are confident John will continue to lead by example while managing a team of project engineering and management professionals who consistently meet project delivery timelines, deliver a high-quality work product, and deliver on project budget targets."

John Doring has over 35 years of experience in project management and construction management across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical, chemical, industrial, and healthcare. Previously, John was vice president of engineering services at HH Technology, where he managed a series of projects and facility expansions. Over the course of his career, John has held design and management positions where he was responsible for a portfolio of life science projects for prominent operating companies.. In addition to serving as a director of engineering services, he has extensive field experience as a construction manager and program manager. John earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation as well as Client-side Technical Services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 46 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,000 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

Media Contact

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

dps@rhinopr.com

SOURCE: DPS Group - Boston

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675765/DPS-Group-Congratulates-John-Doring-on-Promotion-to-Director-of-Project-Management