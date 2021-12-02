Partnership with Spire Supports Digital Adoption of Data Within the Maritime Industry

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), an open enterprise-grade platform for digital trade in the mining and metals supply chains, is pleased to announce it will use Spire Global Inc's (NYSE: SPIR) ("Spire") satellite and terrestrial Automatic Identification System data (AIS), global vessel tracking data and vessel characteristics, to help power its commodities platform and optimize routing for bulk carrier vessels. This partnership will bring improved vessel data efficiency across the open ocean to the mining and metals supply chains.

Arnoud Star Busman, CEO, MineHub stated, "Providing our users with 24/7 real-time visibility of the location of the materials they are shipping, buying or financing is a fundamental part of the data we put at their fingertips. It allows them to optimize stock levels, monitor the cargo they are financing, and forecast payment flows. Working with Spire, a leading provider of this core data service, helps us get space-based vessel data right from the source with global coverage. We intend to grow this partnership through collaboration and joint innovation in the fast moving space of digital trade."

MineHub's digital platform is modernizing how the mining and metals supply chain operates. They provide greater transparency and traceability via real-time visibility, automation, streamlined credit management, paperless transactions, and emissions tracking. Spire's AIS data will enhance coverage and reduce latency of tracking bulk vessels on MineHub's integrated supply chain platform. The use of data and analytics allows for quicker decision making and shorter processes, ultimately saving MinHub's customers time and money.

"Recently we've seen supply chains being strained across the globe and Spire's Maritime data solutions can help support fixing the disruption by providing route visibility, analyzing fleet and vessel characteristics, and monitoring commodity trends," said John Lusk, SVP and Maritime GM of Spire Global. "We are excited to partner with MineHub and provide cutting edge data to their platform because both companies are aligned on the increasing need to create digital solutions that create visibility and improve accuracy across the supply chain."

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, security and responsibility to mining and metals supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world's largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world's toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

Arnoud Star Busmann

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@Minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com

Media Contact

Nominis Advisory, Angus Campbell at angus@nominis.co

Investor Relations

RB Milestone Group, LLC (RBMG) at minehub@rbmilestone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's prospectus dated August 18, 2021, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106233